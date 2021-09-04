Left Menu

14 fishermen rescued from sea after boat capsizes off Goa coast

Fourteen fishermen were rescued from the sea after their fishing boat capsized off the coast at Velsao here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 21:29 IST
Visual of Drishti Lifesavers after the rescue (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen fishermen were rescued from the sea after their fishing boat capsized off the coast at Velsao here on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The fishermen were rescued by Drishti lifesavers, an agency acting on behalf of the Tourism Department of Goa Government for the security of tourists taking to the sea.

The well-coordinated rescue operation that lasted two hours involved 30 lifesavers led by Drishti Deputy Manager Shashikant Jadhav, who himself rescued 12 fishermen, said Drishti Lifeguard Public Relations Officers. The Drishti lifesaving team received an SOS call from a local fisherman about a fishing boat with 14 onboard that had capsized at around 21.30 hours at night at Velsao, stated the PRO.

Jadhav called in the force from across locations and swiftly a 30-member lifesaving team plunged into the choppy waters for search and rescue operations of the fishermen, as per the PRO. Two jet skis were pressed into action while two jeeps with oxygen and first aid kits were kept on standby.

In a two-hour operation, the lifesavers braving the undercurrents made several trips on the Jet skis to bring the fishermen back to shore safely. After preliminary checkups and first aid, all were found to be safe and fine, further stated the PRO. Over 75 fishermen have been rescued in the last two months in 15 incidents of a boat capsizing in the sea. This was the first which took place late into the night, the PRO informed. (ANI)

