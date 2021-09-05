Left Menu

Missile attack on Saudi oil region foiled - Saudi-led coalition

A ballistic missile attack headed for Saudi Arabia's oil-rich eastern region was intercepted on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said in a statement carried by Saudi state media. The missile was intercepted over the city of Dammam, social media reports said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 01:26 IST
Missile attack on Saudi oil region foiled - Saudi-led coalition
Eastern Saudi is home to significant oil infrastructure, which has previously been targeted and hit by cross-border attacks claimed by the Houthis. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

A ballistic missile attack headed for Saudi Arabia's oil-rich eastern region was intercepted on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said in a statement carried by Saudi state media.

The missile was intercepted over the city of Dammam, social media reports said. The coalition shortly after said it also intercepted a ballistic missile headed for Najran in southern Saudi, having earlier reported the interception of three explosive-laden drones headed towards the Kingdom.

Eastern Saudi is home to significant oil infrastructure, which has previously been targeted and hit by cross-border attacks claimed by the Houthis. A source familiar with the matter said there was no impact on facilities belonging to state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco and that the attack happened outside of Aramco facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia
3
Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,533 COVID-19 cases

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are COVID-19 boosters needed?; UK panel does not recommend COVID vaccines for healthy 12- to 15-year-olds and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-FDA vaccine advisers face thorny question: Are...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021