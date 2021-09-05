Missile attack on Saudi oil region foiled - Saudi-led coalition
A ballistic missile attack headed for Saudi Arabia's oil-rich eastern region was intercepted on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said in a statement carried by Saudi state media. The missile was intercepted over the city of Dammam, social media reports said.
A ballistic missile attack headed for Saudi Arabia's oil-rich eastern region was intercepted on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said in a statement carried by Saudi state media.
The missile was intercepted over the city of Dammam, social media reports said. The coalition shortly after said it also intercepted a ballistic missile headed for Najran in southern Saudi, having earlier reported the interception of three explosive-laden drones headed towards the Kingdom.
Eastern Saudi is home to significant oil infrastructure, which has previously been targeted and hit by cross-border attacks claimed by the Houthis. A source familiar with the matter said there was no impact on facilities belonging to state-controlled oil giant Saudi Aramco and that the attack happened outside of Aramco facilities.
