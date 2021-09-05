Left Menu

UP CM Yogi to meet flood victims, distribute relief material in Gorakhpur

With parts of Uttar Pradesh grappling with floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday will visit flood-affected areas in Gorakhpur and distribute the relief material to the affected families.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 09:42 IST
UP CM Yogi to meet flood victims, distribute relief material in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With parts of Uttar Pradesh grappling with floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday will visit flood-affected areas in Gorakhpur and distribute the relief material to the affected families. Over 300 villages in the Gorakhpur district is affected by the flood.

According to a statement, the chief minister to scheduled to visit Mehripur, Nooruddin Chak, Gorakhpur at 9:30 am, while at 10:00 am, he will meet the flood-affected people of Raptinagar and distribute relief material among them. Chief Minister will also inspect the cleanliness campaign there. At 11:45 am, he will meet the flood-affected people of Sarvodaya Inter College and Kauri Ram and will interact with the press followed by the relief material distribution at the Flood Relief Centre of VSAP Inter College at 12:50 pm.

At 3:00 pm, there will be a review meeting of development work, law and order, Covid management and cleanliness in Varanasi and will attend the enlightened conference at 4:00 pm followed by the Hindustan Samagam program at 05:30 pm. At 9:15 pm Chief Minister will inspect the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi and will offer prayers.

Earlier addressing a gathering at Gorakhpur on Saturday, the Chief Minister had said that the flood-affected people are being provided with ration. He further said that the life of every citizen is very valuable and his government stands with all people of the state. Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
2
People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have poor Covid outcome:Study

People with uncomplicated liver transplant & no co-morbidities didn't have p...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global
4
Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

Australia's reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021