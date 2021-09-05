UP CM Yogi to meet flood victims, distribute relief material in Gorakhpur

With parts of Uttar Pradesh grappling with floods, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday will visit flood-affected areas in Gorakhpur and distribute the relief material to the affected families. Over 300 villages in the Gorakhpur district is affected by the flood.

According to a statement, the chief minister to scheduled to visit Mehripur, Nooruddin Chak, Gorakhpur at 9:30 am, while at 10:00 am, he will meet the flood-affected people of Raptinagar and distribute relief material among them. Chief Minister will also inspect the cleanliness campaign there. At 11:45 am, he will meet the flood-affected people of Sarvodaya Inter College and Kauri Ram and will interact with the press followed by the relief material distribution at the Flood Relief Centre of VSAP Inter College at 12:50 pm.

At 3:00 pm, there will be a review meeting of development work, law and order, Covid management and cleanliness in Varanasi and will attend the enlightened conference at 4:00 pm followed by the Hindustan Samagam program at 05:30 pm. At 9:15 pm Chief Minister will inspect the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi and will offer prayers.

Earlier addressing a gathering at Gorakhpur on Saturday, the Chief Minister had said that the flood-affected people are being provided with ration. He further said that the life of every citizen is very valuable and his government stands with all people of the state. Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur, Balrampur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Barabanki, Kheri, Sitapur, Ballia, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ayodhya, Shahjahanpur, Mau, and Gonda are among 18 districts affected by floods. (ANI)

