39 mining projects of Coal India face delays

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 11:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
State-owned CIL's 39 coal mining projects are running behind the schedule on account of delays in getting green clearances and issues related to rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R).

This assumes significance in the wake of the country's power plants grappling with depleting stocks at their end.

''114 coal projects with a sanctioned capacity of 836.48 mt (million tonnes per year) and a sanctioned capital of Rs 1,19,580.62 crore are in different stages of implementation out of which 75 projects are on schedule and 39 projects are delayed,'' Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in its report.

The major reasons for delays in implementation of these projects are delays in forest clearances and possession of land and issues related to R&R.

CIL's nine coal projects, with a sanctioned capacity of 27.60 million tonnes per year and a sanctioned capital of Rs 1,976.59 crores were completed with a total completion capital of Rs 1,958.89 crore during 2020-21.

Four of these projects belong to Western Coalfields Ltd (WCL), three to Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL), and two to Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL).

WCL, CCL, and MCL are subsidiaries of Coal India.

One project with a sanctioned capacity of 1.4 million tonnes per year and a sanctioned capital of Rs 143.63 crore had started coal production during the year 2020-21, the report said.

CIL arm South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) is the mining project that started production during FY21, it said.

Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.

Based on the demand projection in 'Vision 2024' for the coal sector in the country and subsequent demand projection on CIL, a road map has been prepared to project the production plan in the medium term. Under this, CIL has envisaged one billion tonne coal production in the year 2023-24 to meet the coal demand of the country.

To achieve this target, CIL has identified major projects and assessed their related issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

