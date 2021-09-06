Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 6

- Hotels in the UK are limiting bed linen changes and delaying guest check-ins, after an increase in domestic travel and a shortage of staff. - UK's Serious Fraud Office is investigating telecoms company O2 and it has made financial provisions against the costs of violations of anti-bribery laws.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- TotalEnergies signs contracts worth $27bn for oil, gas and solar in Iraq https://on.ft.com/38Kp6wM - BrewDog agrees tie-up with Japan's Asahi to boost sales https://on.ft.com/3DPiWJZ

- Bed linen and staff shortages force UK hotels to cut back services https://on.ft.com/3jLBd2Q - Serious Fraud Office probes telecoms giant O2 https://on.ft.com/38LcRQl

Overview - France's TotalEnergies SE signed contracts worth $27 billion with Iraq, for production and utilisation of gas, oil and solar energy in the country.

- Scottish group BrewDog has formed its first international joint venture with Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, looking to increase sales, ahead of a London IPO. - Hotels in the UK are limiting bed linen changes and delaying guest check-ins, after an increase in domestic travel and a shortage of staff.

- UK's Serious Fraud Office is investigating telecoms company O2 and it has made financial provisions against the costs of violations of anti-bribery laws. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

