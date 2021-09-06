Left Menu

Future of Indian sports is in hands of coaches: Anurag Thakur

The future of India's sports lies in the hands of coaches, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-09-2021 06:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 06:26 IST
Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur participates in Teachers' Day Celebration at SAI, Regional Centre, Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The future of India's sports lies in the hands of coaches, said Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Information and broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday. As per an official release, the Minister visited the Netaji Subhas Southern Centre, Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru and participated in the Teachers' Day Celebration of the 58th Batch of NIS Diploma in sports coaching.

Reiterating the Central government's renewed focus on sports, the Union Sports Minister addressed the coaches and athletes at the event and said, "Future of India's Sports lies in the hands of Coaches; On the occasion of teachers' day, let's resolve to nurture and polish athletes with best of training and ensure they bring forth star athletes of Olympian standards." According to the release, there are currently over 160 athletes undergoing high-performance training at the Bangalore Centre of the SAI under the National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) scheme in five disciplines; besides, 168 trainee coaches are undergoing diploma courses in Sports Coaching in 9 disciplines and shall soon be passing out as young coaches.

"SAI is also emphasising on the sports sciences support in the high-performance training wherein a battery of young sports scientists has recently been inducted to support the training processes with modern scientific approach and the latest research,' said the release. DG, SAI, Sandip Pradhan and Ritu Pathik, Regional Director, SAI, Bengaluru Centre, were also present at the event. (ANI)

