Muzaffarnagar's Kisan Mahapanchayat has refreshed memories of riot-ridden rule under Congress, SP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the massive show of strength by farmers in Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat refreshed the memories of the riot-ridden rule of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, referring to the communal violence that shook the district in 2013.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 13:00 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that the massive show of strength by farmers in Muzaffarnagar Kisan Mahapanchayat refreshed the memories of the riot-ridden rule of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, referring to the communal violence that shook the district in 2013. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, "Farmers are the pride of the country and the slogans of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood for communal harmony raised from the platform of the gathering had shown that the political fields sown with hate by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had started to slip away. Muzaffarnagar has also refreshed the memory of the riot-ridden rule of Congress and SP in the minds of the people."

Mayawati emphasised that the 2013 Muzaffarnagar communal violence took place under the rule of the Samajwadi Party and praised the efforts of farmer outfits to maintain communal harmony while adding that this will definitely provide a little help in healing the deep wounds of the horrific riots. "This will definitely provide a little help in healing the deep wounds of the horrific riots that happened under the SP government in 2013 but will also make many others uncomfortable," the BSP chief tweeted.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

