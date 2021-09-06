Left Menu

ITBP team successfully summits Mount Balbala in Uttarakhand

A team from the first battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has successfully climbed the Mount Balbala peak (21,050 feet) in Uttarakhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 15:32 IST
The mountaineers of ITBP successfully climbed the Mount Balbala peak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A team from the first battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has successfully climbed the Mount Balbala peak (21,050 feet) in Uttarakhand. According to an official release on Monday, the ITBP Sector Level Mountaineering Expedition (SHQ Dehradun) code name 'Parakram' summited the peak on September 4, 2021.

The expedition was launched on 7 August from Joshimath, Uttarakhand. It was the first summit by any Indian expedition after a Swiss expedition made a successful climb to Mount Balbala in 1947.

"Six summiteers Assistant Commandant Bhim Singh, Sub Inspector Praveen, Sub Inspector Ashish Ranjan, Sub Inspector Nikhil, Constable Sunil Kumar and Constable Pradeep Panwar including guide Raju Martolia made it to the top," it said. The mountain trained force- ITBP is accredited to have successfully completed more than 220 peaks since 1962, which is a record. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

