DIRCO Minister conveys condolences at passing of Magwaza-Msibi

International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Zanele Magwaza-Msibi following the announcement of her passing on Monday.

Pandor in a statement said Magwaza-Msibi, the Founder and President of the National Freedom Party, played an important role in assisting her to steer the Department of Science and Technology when she became the Deputy Minister in 2014.

"In her, I found a person who was genuinely concerned with the plight of our people, particularly the youth and women from the deep rural parts of our country. From the moment she joined the department, she became not just the champion but a strong advocate for the use of science and technology to improve the lives of our people," said Pandor.

The Minister said her thoughts and prayers were with the Magwaza-Msibi's family during this time of bereavement.

"May her soul rest in peace," she said.

