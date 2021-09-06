Left Menu

Bill in TN Assembly to ensure chairs for employees who spend long hours standing

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 19:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Bill was introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday to ensure arrangements like a chair to sit for those employed in shops and other establishments.

The statement of objects and reasons for the Bill said that persons employed in shops and establishments are made to stand throughout their duty time resulting in varied health issues.

''Considering the plight of the employees who are on their toes through out their duty time, it is felt necessary to provide seating facility to all the employees of the shops and establishments.'' The subject of providing seating facility to employees was placed in the State Labour Advisory Board Meeting held on September 4 and the same was unanimously approved by the Board members and the government has come up with the Bill to give effect to the decision.

The Bill, seeking to amend the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act, 1947 suitably for this purpose was introduced by Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C V Ganesan. The new section to be added to the Act said that the premises of every establishment shall have suitable seating arrangements for all employees so that they may take advantage of any opportunity to sit which may occur in the course of their work and thereby avoid ''on their toes situation throughout the working hours.'' PTI VGN BN BN

