Ganesh Chaturthi: Hyderabad allows Ganesh idols for immersion at Tank bund

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Hyderabad Police informed on Monday that they would allow only big and large Ganesh idols for immersion at NTR-PVNR marg while small and medium idols will be immersed at Tank bund.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:55 IST
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Hyderabad Police informed on Monday that they would allow only big and large Ganesh idols for immersion at NTR-PVNR marg while small and medium idols will be immersed at Tank bund. Speaking to ANI, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar further said that they were making all special arrangements for the immersion of the idols at tank bund. "Also, immersions at Tank bund should take place without damaging its beautification," he said.

The police commissioner said that they would deploy an automatic idol release system to complete the immersion process at the earliest. Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturti is a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. It will be celebrated on September 10 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

