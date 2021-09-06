Left Menu

Dengue cases: Three teams of specialist doctors to be sent to Firozabad, Mathura and Agra districts

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after the death toll due to dengue fever in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district rose to 51, the state government on Monday issued orders that three teams of three specialist doctors each from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI), King George's Medical University, (KGMU) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RML) Lucknow should be constituted and sent to Firozabad, Mathura and Agra districts. According to the Chief Minister Office, arrangements have been made for additional beds, doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, testing equipment etc. for the prevention of dengue and other viral diseases.

It should be increased further if there is a necessity. The situation of the district should be monitored 24x7, directed the Chief Minister Office. Patients and relatives should also be contacted through the Chief Minister Helpline, further directed the Chief Minister Office.

The Chief mInister Office further appealed to make people aware that even if there are mild symptoms of the disease, they should contact the nearest hospital immediately. On Friday, the five-member Central team of the Health Ministry conducted a door-to-door inspection and made people aware of the do's and dont's to curb the spread of dengue in the district.

The team after conducting the door-to-door inspection also held a meeting with the district and state health officials. (ANI)

