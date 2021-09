Tamil Nadu Governor Purohit meets Amit Shah

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Purohit was on August 27 given additional charge as Punjab Governor. He was also appointed Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also met the Home Minister on Monday. (ANI)

