This mentality is barrier to Jharkhand's development: Hemant Soren on BJP's ruckus over Namaz hall

Condemning the Opposition BJP's demonstration in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly over the allotment of a room for offering 'Namaz' in the State Assembly, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said the mentality behind the protest is a barrier to the State's development. "This kind of mentality is a barrier to the State's development...They (opposition) had come prepared to obstruct the House proceeding...Ruckus does not solve anything. If there is faith in mind, God is everywhere. But, if there is a demon in the mind, then there are enemies everywhere," said Soren addressing media after the assembly was adjourned due to the Opposition's uproar.

Ruckus by the opposition BJP on Monday stopped Jharkhand Assembly from transacting any substantial business for the second day of its monsoon session. BJP MLA demanded an adjournment motion to discuss issues of allotment of a room for offering namaz and the state's employment policy.

Slamming the decision of allotment of room for Namaz, Biranchi Narayan, the chief whip of BJP said, "Legislative Assembly is a temple of democracy and no religion should be practised here. We raised our demand because honourable speaker's decision (of a separate room for Namaz) disgraces democracy." Further, he said that no religion should get special treatment.

Calling the protest 'unnecessary', Congress MLA Rameshwar Oraon said, "The protest is unnecessary. A similar arrangement was there in the older Vidhan Sabha too, during the tenure of BJP. That time no one objected." Further adding that a similar provision has been made in the Bihar Assembly by Nitish Kumar-led BJP government, he said, "No one is questioning Bihar. I would like to ask why are the BJP workers only objecting to it (room for Namaz) in Jharkhand only."

In an order issued on September 2, it was stated that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand, has been allotted to offer the Namaz, according to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat. Amid controversy, assembly speaker Ravindra Nath Mahato said that there is nothing new about it and there is a practice of adjourning the house half an hour before the usual time so that Muslim legislators can offer Friday prayers.

Speaking to reporters, Mahato said, "We respect everyone. This is a matter of faith. Why should we put a hindrance in it? And this is not a new thing. There's a practice in Assembly that the house is adjourned half an hour before to offer Friday prayers." Mahato's remarks came a day after a separate room in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand to offer Namaz sparked controversy with the BJP demanding five rooms or a hall for Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

The monsoon session will continue till September 9. (ANI)

