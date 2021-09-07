Entergy says power restored to over half of customers who faced outage after Ida

Left Menu

U.S. electric company Entergy Corp said power had been restored for more than half of its customers who faced an outage after Hurricane Ida. "Just eight days after being struck by one of the most destructive hurricanes to ever hit the United States, more than half of the 948,000 total customers who lost power have been restored.

U.S. electric company Entergy Corp said power had been restored for more than half of its customers who faced an outage after Hurricane Ida. "Just eight days after being struck by one of the most destructive hurricanes to ever hit the United States, more than half of the 948,000 total customers who lost power have been restored. As of 4 p.m. today, 54%, or 511,000, had been restored", the company said late on Monday.

Ida, one of the most powerful hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. Gulf Coast, hit Louisiana before moving northeast and causing intense flooding that killed dozens in New York and other northeastern states.

