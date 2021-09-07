Guj: Lion cub killed in infighting in Gir forest

A two-month-old lion cub was found dead in Gir forest in Gujarat's Amreli district, an official from the forest department said on Tuesday.

The field staff from a reserve forest area spotted the carcass of a cub in the Sarasiya range of the Gir-East division on Monday evening, chief conservator of forests (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) D T Vasavada said.

''Since a lion was spotted with the mother lioness in the area, it was suspected that the cub was killed in infighting. A post-mortem report has confirmed that the cub was killed by the lion,'' Vasavada said.

According to officials, a lion, a lioness, and two cubs have been found dead in different parts of Gir forest and surrounding areas so far this month.

On September 2, a carcass of a 12-year-old lioness was recovered from Jamvala range of Gir-West division, and investigations revealed that the lioness died of old age, the official had said in a statement.

On the same day, a cub, aged around 6 months, drowned after falling into a farm well in a village under the Tulsishyam range of Gir-East division, while a carcass of an adult lion was found from a farm in the same range, it was stated.

As per the last census, the Gir forest and surrounding areas are home to 674 lions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)