Mobile internet to be restored in J-K's Srinagar, Budgam by 7 pm today

Mobile internet services that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani will now be open in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir by 7 pm on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-09-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 18:24 IST
Kashmir Zone IGP Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mobile internet services that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani will now be open in Srinagar and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir by 7 pm on Tuesday. Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar confirmed the information and regretted the inconvenience caused to students in their studies.

In a tweet, Kashmir Zone police wrote, "Mobile internet will be open in Srinagar & Budgam today by 7 pm. Regret inconvenience caused to students in studies: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice." Syed Ali Shah Geelani passed away on September 1 this year.

On September 6, the mobile internet services that were snapped following the demise of Geelani were scheduled to be restored in Kashmir valley barring Srinagar and Budgam districts, said Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar. Earlier, on September 3, the IGP said that the situation in the valley has remained peaceful and under control. He also thanked the public for their cooperation and assured them that the internet services in the valley will be restored soon.

"So far the situation has remained peaceful and under control. Thanks for the public's cooperation in maintaining law and order. Mobile service (voice call) and broadband of all TSPs shall open from today evening at 10 pm," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted quoting Kumar. Jammu and Kashmir police last week informed that the restrictions and internet shutdown will be imposed on Kashmir valley after the demise of Gilani on September 1. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday informed that Geelani passed away at the age of 91.

Geelani had resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in June this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

