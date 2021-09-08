$5Million funding to provide relief to Māori and iwi organisations

Left Menu

Updated: 08-09-2021 10:28 IST
“Funding will initially focus on those areas hardest hit by the higher COVID-19 alert levels; Tāmaki Makaurau, Te Tai Tokerau and Northern Waikato,” Willie Jackson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government has reprioritised up to $5 million to provide immediate relief to vulnerable whānau Māori and communities during the current COVID-19 outbreak Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson announced today.

"Funding will initially focus on those areas hardest hit by the higher COVID-19 alert levels; Tāmaki Makaurau, Te Tai Tokerau and Northern Waikato," Willie Jackson said.

The fund would provide small grants to Māori organisations and iwi who were working directly with the community.

"We know there are groups of people who are not connected to existing support networks, but who are still providing for our most vulnerable whānau right now.

"This funding is about supporting those on the 'edge' of the system, as a matter of last resort, who are going above and beyond to support their communities.

"Examples include support to make sure vulnerable rangatahi are connected to their peers and support networks, and support for kai packaging and delivery as provider staff are focussed on resourcing vaccination clinics.

"The COVID-19 2021 Whānau Recovery Fund is about providing immediate relief to those on the frontline, but also demonstrates the need to invest in the growth and resilience of our communities," Minister Jackson says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

