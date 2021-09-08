Udaipur records maximum tourist footfall in 10 years: Rajasthan govt

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Udaipur has recorded maximum tourist footfall in 10 years, said Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Tourism Gayatri Rathore. "At a time when tourism has been the worst-affected sector amid COVID, things have improved here. In fact, better than in previous years. Udaipur has recorded maximum tourist footfall in 10 years. Occupancy rate (in hotels) has gone up," said Rathore.

She said the state had become a monsoon getaway and de-stressing point in COVID times. "On weekends, popular destinations bordering other states see packed hotel rooms. We are trying to make things as feasible as possible for tourists with options like 'workcation' and 'staycation' with basic infrastructure and internet connectivity," the Principal Secretary said.

"We are trying to connect with intangible culture heritage activities in those areas, we are also promoting rural and experiential tourism. The government is hopeful that during the tourist season, the number of tourists will be coming to the state will be increased," he further added. Udaipur is also known by the name of 'The City of Lakes'. The city was the former capital of the erstwhile princely state of Mewar. Historical monuments and lakes dot various parts of the city. (ANI)