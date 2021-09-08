Left Menu

Udaipur records maximum tourist footfall in 10 years: Rajasthan govt

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Udaipur has recorded maximum tourist footfall in 10 years, said Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Tourism Gayatri Rathore.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 08-09-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 10:49 IST
Udaipur records maximum tourist footfall in 10 years: Rajasthan govt
Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Tourism Gayatri Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Udaipur has recorded maximum tourist footfall in 10 years, said Principal Secretary of Rajasthan Tourism Gayatri Rathore. "At a time when tourism has been the worst-affected sector amid COVID, things have improved here. In fact, better than in previous years. Udaipur has recorded maximum tourist footfall in 10 years. Occupancy rate (in hotels) has gone up," said Rathore.

She said the state had become a monsoon getaway and de-stressing point in COVID times. "On weekends, popular destinations bordering other states see packed hotel rooms. We are trying to make things as feasible as possible for tourists with options like 'workcation' and 'staycation' with basic infrastructure and internet connectivity," the Principal Secretary said.

"We are trying to connect with intangible culture heritage activities in those areas, we are also promoting rural and experiential tourism. The government is hopeful that during the tourist season, the number of tourists will be coming to the state will be increased," he further added. Udaipur is also known by the name of 'The City of Lakes'. The city was the former capital of the erstwhile princely state of Mewar. Historical monuments and lakes dot various parts of the city. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021