Cook held for sexually assaulting IPS officer's daughter in Patna
Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting the 10-year old daughter of a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Patna.
ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 08-09-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 12:05 IST
Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting the 10-year old daughter of a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Patna. The accused has been identified as Baccha Kumar (50).
The cook, employed at the house of the IPS officer, sexually assaulted the victim when she was not present in the house. As per the police, a case was registered under sections 342 and 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on basis of the statement of the victim.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
