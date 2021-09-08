UNDP and Toyota sign MoU to support youth employment and achieve SDGs in Iraq

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed today between Toyota and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq to support youth employment and advance the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The three-year MoU focuses on supporting vulnerable communities affected by crisis including internally displaced persons, returnees, refugees and host communities.

Through the partnership, Toyota Iraq will provide vocational training, including apprenticeships and on-the-job training, followed by an opportunity for employment with Toyota Iraq. The training will advance the skills of young people and develop their professional capacity in three fields – auto-technician development, warehouse management and customer relations.

The collaboration is also designed to advance the implementation and mainstreaming of Iraq's 2030 agenda and its SDGs at both national and sub-national levels, and promote active engagement of young people, women, and people with disabilities in the development process, in partnership with the private sector.

"Today's MoU signing reaffirms our commitment to supporting young Iraqis and other vulnerable communities who, due to multiple crises, including decades of conflict and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have missed out on critical opportunities for long-term, sustainable employment. It also signifies a crucial step forward for achieving Agenda 2030 in Iraq. We're extremely grateful to Toyota for our ongoing partnership and its continued support to empowering young people and building a peaceful and prosperous Iraq," says Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

"This is part of our participation in the activity for Sustainable Development Goals and Corporate Social Responsibility, not only to share our expertise and technology with Iraq youth, so that they can gain equal opportunities for employment, but also to add more area of collaboration to serve Iraqi society", said Toyota Iraq CEO, Yutaka Ezaki.

This MoU is framed under UNDP Iraq's Stabilization pillar through its Iraq Crisis Response and Resilience Programme (ICRRP).