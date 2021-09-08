Left Menu

Public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi not allowed in Delhi amid COVID-19: DDMA

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places here in view of COVID-19. As per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 14:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday issued an order that the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed at public places here in view of COVID-19. As per the directive, people were advised to celebrate the festival at home. Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the DDMA order stated that the celebrations may not be allowed in public places.

"No idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the Tent, pandal, public places, nor any kind of permission shall be granted for the procession and the public shall encourage or advised to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival at their homes. The crowd should not be gathering in any religious, social places in any manner," said a statement released by DDMA. "It is also directed that District Magistrates and District DCPs shall convene meeting with religious/ community to maintain the law and order and harmony and also to sensitise public for compliance of guidance, instructions issued for combating COVID-19 by the government from time to time," said in the issued order.

According to DDMA, appropriate actions will be taken including imposing fines for violating the order by the concerned authorities. (ANI)

