Cabinet approves MoU between ICAI and Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the signing Memorandum of Understanding between The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) & The Chamber of Auditors of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CAAR)

Details:

The signing of Memorandum of Understanding between (ICAI) and The Chamber of Auditors of the Republic of Azerbaijan (CAAR) would help in establishing Mutual Co­operation in the areas of Member Management, Professional Ethics, Technical Research, CPD, Professional Accountancy Training, Audit Quality Monitoring, Advancement of Accounting Knowledge, Professional and Intellectual Development.

Implementation Strategy and Targets:

Both ICAI and CAAR intend to strengthen cooperation in the areas of training of audit, finance and accounting professionals. ICAI and CAAR intend to exchange books, magazines and other publications published by professional organizations, mutual publication of articles on audit and accounting in the magazines and on the websites of Parties, conducting and financing joint conferences, symposiums, round tables, training on the development of audit, finance and accounting. ICAI and CAAR also intend to undertake studies on the application of new innovative methods in the field of audit and accounting including the application of blockchain, smart contract system, the transition from Traditional Accounting to Cloud Accounting and also intend to have joint cooperation in the fight against corruption and money laundering.

Impact:

ICAI members are holding middle to top-level positions in various organisations across the countries and can influence the decision/policy making strategies of respective organisations of a country. This MoU will lead to focus attention on the exchange of knowledge and strengthen best practices in both jurisdictions including the application of new innovative methods and technologies in the field of accountancy.

Benefits:

ICAI through its vast network of Chapters and Representative Offices in 69 cities of 45 countries of the world is committed to playing an important role by sharing the prevalent practices in these countries so that the Government of India can adopt the best practices being followed there to attract foreign investment and to encourage them to establish their setup in India. With this MoU, ICAI would be able to strengthen the partnership with Azerbaijan by providing the export of services in the accountancy profession.

(With Inputs from PIB)