NCGG holds 2-day workshop on capacity building for Ladakh officials

National Centre for Good Governance., Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances, Government of India is organizing a two-day Workshop for Ladakh Officials in Union Territory of Ladakh in collaboration with Govt of Ladakh at Leh on 9-10 September 2021. Approximately 150 Ladakh officials are going to participate in the Workshop.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh along with Shri R.K. Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh will inaugurate the 2- day event.

Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DAR&PG, Shri V. Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DAR&PG, Shri Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Leh, Shri Freroz Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Kargil will also address the Inaugural Session. A vote of thanks will be given by Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner/Secretary, Ladakh.

The Workshop would encompass Sessions on Addressing Governance Challenges in Ladakh, J&K Reorganization Act, GFR 2017 and GeM, Tendering and PFMS, CSMOP 2019, e-Office and Success Stories in UT Administration. The Workshop plans to provide a platform for information exchange and knowledge dissemination.

On Day 1, the distinguished Speakers from the Government of India and UTs would address Governance Challenges in Ladakh, J&K Reorganization Act and GFR 2017 and GeM, Tendering and PFMS to Ladakh Officials.

The concluding session on Day 2, the distinguished Speakers from the Government of India and UTs would address CSMOP (Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure) 2019, e-Office, and Success Stories in UT Administration. The Valedictory Session would be addressed by Shri Sanjay Singh, Secretary, DAR&PG.

The objective of the programme would be to create a Civil Service fully familiar with the Union laws on procurement and financial management, Central Secretariat Manual of Office Procedure(CSMOP), eOffice and also to usher in digital procurement practices through widespread adoption of GeM and digital governance, keeping in view, Government's mandate of transparency and ease of business.

The Capacity Building Workshop aims to benefit and upgrade the administrative and related skills of the officials of UT Ladakh thereby increasing/enhancing the exposure and awareness in the diverse fields for improving the delivery mechanism and realization of the goals of Good Governance.

(With Inputs from PIB)