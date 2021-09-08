Left Menu

Adopting agroecological practices key to address food systems failures: IFAD

Agroecology combines farmers’ traditional knowledge with scientific innovations and integrates ecological, economic and social development.

IFAD | Rome | Updated: 08-09-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 16:16 IST
Adopting agroecological practices key to address food systems failures: IFAD
The organisation recommends it as one effective way to transform food systems to address rising hunger, malnutrition, climate change and ecosystem fragility.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

In its first comprehensive assessment of agroecology, the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) announced today that 60 percent of its projects use practices from this holistic approach to sustainable agricultural production. The organisation recommends it as one effective way to transform food systems to address rising hunger, malnutrition, climate change and ecosystem fragility.

Agroecology combines farmers' traditional knowledge with scientific innovations and integrates ecological, economic and social development. It emphasises the importance of small-scale producers in food systems, and connects them more directly to consumers to deliver sustainably produced, healthy, nutritious and affordable food for all.

"We live in a world of plenty, yet one in ten people are hungry, and three billion people cannot afford healthy diets," said Thouraya Triki, Director of IFAD's Sustainable Production, Markets and Institutions Division who oversaw the production of the report. "Adopting agroecological practices is a major step to addressing these failures in our food systems."

Reviewing an extensive sample of projects, The Stocktake Report on Agroecology in IFAD Operations: An Integrated Approach to Sustainable Food Systems [LJ1] assessed how the projects support efficient resource use; recycling of water, nutrients, biomass and energy; levels of diversification and use of agrobiodiversity; natural resource management; and innovations to connect producers and consumers. The report shows that agroecological farming practices are applicable and effective across various climatic and landscape conditions, and can be adapted to different soil types and natural resource availability.

Increasing demand for healthy, nutritious food combined with a growing population and escalating impacts of climate change are challenging the way we produce and consume food.

The UN Food Systems Summit later this month will focus on concrete commitments and approaches to transform food systems so that farmers can be more resilient to climate change, and produce nutritious, affordable food without compromising natural resources and ecosystems. Agroecology has become more prominent on the global agenda in recent years as an innovative way to effectively achieve this outcome.

Agroecology emphasises the empowerment of farmers, the importance of their own knowledge, innovations and adaptations, and the intrinsic connection of their cultural values to the food they produce. The report concludes that projects using agroecological approaches more frequently benefit Indigenous Peoples than other project types. It also highlights the positive impact agroecology can have on gender and youth empowerment.

In Sudan, for example, an IFAD-supported project trained young people at risk of unemployment and migration to provide agroecology advisory services to their communities, resulting in a transition to sustainable forests and rangelands and better water management.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021