NIA filed chargesheet against 3 people in connection with ISIS Kerala module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against three people in connection with the ISIS Kerala module case. Those named in the charge sheet are Mohammed Ameen, Mushab Anwar and Rahees Rasheed who are residents of Kerala, said a statement by NIA.

The NIA had registered a suo-moto case against seven known and other unknown accused persons on March 5 this year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38, and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act pertaining to the terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms including Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module, further said the statement. The investigation has revealed that after the decline of the ISIS Caliphate in Syria and Iraq, Mohammed Ameen had visited Kashmir in March 2020 for Hijrah (Religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts, NIA said.

"Mohammed Ameen was also involved in raising and distributing funds in connivance with co-accused Rahees Rasheed and Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone alias Wilson Kashmiri and his associates for propagating ideology and violent activities of the proscribed terrorist organization ISIS in India," NIA further said. During the investigation, the anti-terror agency said, it was found that Mohammed Ameen, Mushab Anwar, and Rahees Rasheed were affiliated with banned terrorist organization ISIS and were also involved in radicalization, recruitment, terror funding and grooming like-minded gullible Muslim youth to join proscribed terrorist organization ISIS through different secured social media platforms. (ANI)

