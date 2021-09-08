Bharatiya Kisan Sangh holds protest at Jantar Mantra, demands remunerative price for farmers

The RSS-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Wednesday staged a protest here as part of its nationwide agitation to demanded that the government bring a law to ensure farmers get remunerative price for their produce. The demonstration was held at the Jantar Mantar and leaders of the organisation have claimed that farmers are not getting minimum support price (MSP) in many parts of the country.

''There has to be a law which ensures that farmers get a remunerative price of their produce,'' BKS Delhi Pradesh president Harpal Singh Dagar said.

He alleged that the protest, which was scheduled to start at 10 am, was delayed for one and a half hours because of the Delhi Police. ''Due to the lack of coordination among Delhi Police officials, our protest started at 11.30 am, in which 115 members of BKS participated. It ended at 1.50 pm,'' Dagar said. However, police said that they did not give permission for the protest. ''We did not give any permission to them to protest at the Jantar Mantar. However, they came here and left the spot soon,'' a senior police officer said. Days after farmers held a mega meeting in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh against three central farm laws, which were enacted last year, the BKS had said it will hold a countrywide protest on Wednesday pressing for a new law for ensuring that farmers get prices based on their cost of production.

Addressing a press conference here, BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary had said, ''Minimum Support Price is an illusion. Farmers are not getting MSP in all parts of the country. A new stringent law should be brought which ensures that farmers get a remunerative price of their produce.'' Only farmers of one or two states are availing the benefits of MSP, while those in the rest of the country remain deprived of its benefits, Choudhary claimed, adding that it is high time that efforts are made to reduce the input cost of agriculture.

