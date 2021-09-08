Left Menu

Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 21:06 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning Congress that she will run out of maneuvering room to prevent the U.S. from broaching the government's borrowing limit in October.

In a letter to congressional leaders on Wednesday, Yellen said that she still could not provide a specific date for when she will no longer be unable to keep the government funded absent action by Congress to raise the debt limit.

"Based on our best and most recent information, the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October," Yellen wrote.

