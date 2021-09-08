Complete metering of electricity feeders achieved in J&K: Power dept

J&K Power Development Department Principal Secretary (PDD) Rohit Kansal on Wednesday said 100 per cent metering of feeders in Jammu and Kashmir has been achieved, and nearly half of the meters installed are also capable of automatic communication with the national power portal.

He announced that a cash incentive would be given to all feeder managers and supervisory engineers upon the achievement of pre-agreed targets.

Kansal, however, warned that there still existed feeders with losses over 80 per cent, and continued losses of this kind would invite strict action.

Chairing a meeting here to review the power sector, Kansal advised the officers and staff of the corporations to carry out exhaustive preventive maintenance activities, particularly on 11-KV feeders and lines, to eliminate cases of power outages due to sudden faults.

He specially asked the officers of various sub-transmission and distribution divisions to identify lines and feeders with chronic problems and address them first to prevent cases of undue cuts and unscheduled, erratic power supply.

For revenue realisation, the principal secretary exhorted the officers to conduct rigorous inspections, impose strict penalties and disconnect the power supply to those at fault.

''The gap between the cost of power purchased and the revenue realised was becoming unsustainable... The distribution companies needed to make the best efforts to meet the targets set for revenue realisation this year,'' he said.

Kansal said the wilful defaulters in all segments – industrial, commercial or domestic – need to be strictly proceeded against.

The principal secretary directed that pending dues of corporate consumers, large business establishments, government and private offices and all other defaulting organisations be looked into and outstanding dues realised.

On the installation of smart meters, the principal secretary was informed that one lakh such meters each are being installed in Jammu and Srinagar cities currently.

Another three lakh smart meters, for Jammu and Srinagar cities each, are in the pipeline to be installed shortly, the spokesman said.

