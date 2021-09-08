MSP hike by Centre cruel joke on farmers: Pilot

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday termed the increase in the MSP for crops by the Centre as a "cruel joke" on farmers and their hard work.

"This small increase is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the farmer because unbridled prices of fertilizers, seeds and oil are making the life of a farmer difficult," he said in a tweet.

The nominal hike in the minimum support price (MSP) by the central government is a cruel joke on farming and farmers' hard work, Pilot tweeted. The Centre on Wednesday hiked the MSP for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and asserted that the system of procuring crops at support prices will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)