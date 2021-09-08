Left Menu

MSP hike by Centre cruel joke on farmers: Pilot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:44 IST
MSP hike by Centre cruel joke on farmers: Pilot
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday termed the increase in the MSP for crops by the Centre as a "cruel joke" on farmers and their hard work.

"This small increase is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the farmer because unbridled prices of fertilizers, seeds and oil are making the life of a farmer difficult," he said in a tweet.

The nominal hike in the minimum support price (MSP) by the central government is a cruel joke on farming and farmers' hard work, Pilot tweeted. The Centre on Wednesday hiked the MSP for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and asserted that the system of procuring crops at support prices will continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021