Left Menu

JSPL prepays USD 106 million debt for Australian entity

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Wednesday said that it has made a pre-payment of USD 106 million (about Rs 777.4 crore) to the lenders of its Australian entity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 23:26 IST
JSPL prepays USD 106 million debt for Australian entity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Wednesday said that it has made a pre-payment of USD 106 million (about Rs 777.4 crore) to the lenders of its Australian entity. Without sharing further details, the steelmaker said the prepayment has helped the company reduce the "Australian debt" by approximately 50 per cent.

In a statement, V R Sharma, Managing Director of JSPL said, "We are paying back to lenders before time in order to strengthen our balance sheet. The company is aligned with the India growth story and we want to become a net debt-free company by FY23 through accelerated deleveraging. We will expand our Steelmaking capacity in Angul to more than 12 MTPA by 2025 through internal accruals." Further, JSPL in statement said, "In its endeavour to completely pay off its overseas debt, JSPL through its step-down subsidiary, Jindal Steel & Power (Australia) Pty Ltd, made a pre-payment of 105.66 million USD (approx.777.4 crores INR). The prepayment has helped reduce the Australian debt by approx. 50%. The company's Net Debt/EBITDA on a Consolidated basis was reported at 0.96x while Standalone Net Debt/EBITDA was approx. 0.7x as of June quarter which is expected to go down further this quarter."

"JSPL has been working with an undeviating focus on Net debt reduction of more than Rs.31,306 crores from a peak of approx. Rs.46,533 Cr in 3QFY17 to Rs.15,227 Cr as reported in Q1FY22. JSPL is also focussing on maintaining minimum levels of liquidity on its balance sheet at all times," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
2
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
3
Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital Assets for Its Investors

Panthira - Newest Crypto Exchange in India Commitment to Find Best Digital A...

 India
4
Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

Edtech firm Lido Learning launches coding programme in US, Canada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021