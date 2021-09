BRIEF-Softbank Vision Fund's Sole Senior Managing Partner, Deep Nishar, Discussing Leaving The Firm - Bloomberg News

Sept 8 (Reuters) -

* SOFTBANK VISION FUND’S SOLE SENIOR MANAGING PARTNER, DEEP NISHAR, IS DISCUSSING LEAVING THE FIRM - BLOOMBERG NEWS Further company coverage:

Also Read: Hardeep Singh Puri receives 3 Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul at Delhi airport

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)