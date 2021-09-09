Left Menu

Special drive in Haryana's Ambala to educate physically challenged children

Ambala education department has conducted a drive to educate physically challenged children in the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 09-09-2021 07:12 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 07:12 IST
Visual from a residence of children in Ambala. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ambala education department has conducted a drive to educate physically challenged children in the district amid the COVID-19 pandemic. District Program Coordinator, Sudhir Kalda said that schools have been closed for one and a half years due to coronavirus as a result studies of these children has been hampered.

"Therefore, it was decided that special teachers will visit the homes of these children," Kalda said. "At present, there are 16 teachers are involved in the drive visit home of about 78 special children. These teachers visit once a week to train children because they need training from bathing to eating," he added.

Speaking further, he informed that there are no orders from the government to educate children in such a manner. "We have decided to go door-to-door for the counselling. However, there was no order from the government but all teachers agreed to the decision and we started working on July 16 onwards," Kalda added.

The District Program Coordinator said teachers have expressed their happiness working for these children but sometimes responses from parents are not positive. "It is a pleasure to meet these kids as doing something for children makes us happy. We train the children and also train the parents. However, sometimes we face problems with the parents as we often find them in an inebriated state. Despite this, we continue our job because this gives us happiness", a teacher said.

Another teacher said parents don't support us as they lose hope in their children in some cases. "Apart from studies, special children are taught to take bathe, put on their clothes. But it is disheartening, sometimes parents do not support us. When children do not understand, so parents give up their courage there", the teacher said. (ANI)

