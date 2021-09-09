Left Menu

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

In a joint operation of the security forces, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was apprehended from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:03 IST
Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held by security forces in J-K's Awantipora
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a joint operation of the security forces, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was apprehended from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday. As per a statement released by the Awantipora police, 50 RR Unit of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of the police district Awantipora.

During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the orchard area which was under cordon," read the statement. "The joint forces noticed a suspected person who was trying to escape but alert operation parties overpowered the suspect and apprehended him," it added.

The apprehended person, identified as Shahid Ahmed Khanday, is a resident of Mandakpal village in Khrew. Khanday is an active terrorist of the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021