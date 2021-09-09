Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held by security forces in J-K's Awantipora
In a joint operation of the security forces, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was apprehended from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday.
- Country:
- India
In a joint operation of the security forces, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was apprehended from the Androosa Khrew area of Awantipora in Kashmir, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday. As per a statement released by the Awantipora police, 50 RR Unit of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Androosa Khrew area of the police district Awantipora.
During the search operation, joint forces observed some suspicious movement in the orchard area which was under cordon," read the statement. "The joint forces noticed a suspected person who was trying to escape but alert operation parties overpowered the suspect and apprehended him," it added.
The apprehended person, identified as Shahid Ahmed Khanday, is a resident of Mandakpal village in Khrew. Khanday is an active terrorist of the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession, it said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Kashmir
- Central Reserve Police
- CRPF
- Jammu
- Awantipora
- Khrew
- Mujahideen
ALSO READ
'Sukran ki Ardaas' offered at Jammu gurudwara after safe arrival of 3 Swaroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan
Govt directs CRPF to adopt strict SFC provisions to punish its officers
CRPF, police recover IED in Chhattisgarh
Prominent personalities join BJP in Jammu
ABVP stages protest against police ‘high-handedness’ in Jammu