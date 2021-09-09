Left Menu

Weownomy not authorised as financial services provider, FSCA warns public

The FSCA said it received information from a member of the public that had raised material concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-09-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 14:48 IST
Weownomy not authorised as financial services provider, FSCA warns public
The authority said Weownomy was not authorised as a financial services provider in terms of the FAIS Act. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has urged the public to be cautious when conducting financial services business with Weownomy, a platform purporting to offer advisory services.

In a statement, the FSCA said Weownomy was not authorised to render any financial advisory and/or intermediary services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act No. 37 of 2002 (FAIS Act).

The FSCA said it received information from a member of the public that had raised material concerns.

"According to their platform (Weownomy.global), Weownomy is a social platform where users are offered the option of buying shares. Shareholders are then promised a portion of the money paid by advertisers on the platform," reads the statement.

The authority said Weownomy was not authorised as a financial services provider in terms of the FAIS Act.

"The FSCA is of the view that it is likely that the entity is conducting financial services business and requires a financial services provider licence from the FSCA, to conduct business in South Africa.

"It is therefore highly likely that they are conducting unregistered business, which is a criminal offence. Members of the public should always check that an entity or individual is registered with the FSCA to provide financial advisory and intermediary services and what category of advice it is that the entity is registered to provide," it said.

The FSCA said there were instances where persons were registered to provide basic advisory services for a low-risk product and then offered services of a far more complex and risky nature.

The FSCA again warned consumers who wish to conduct financial services with an institution or person to check beforehand with the FSCA on either the toll-free number 0800 110 443 or on the website www.fsca.co.za as to whether or not such institution or person is authorised to render financial services, and in particular which financial products they are licensed for.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021