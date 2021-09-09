Almost all APMCs in Gujarat financially sound, only around 22 facing some issues: Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday said there was no substance in the claims that around 15 agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) have been shut in the state due to negligible business.

Patel said that almost all the APMCs, except 20 to 22, in the state were financially sound and working properly. A media report has claimed that there was virtually no business activity in approximately 15 APMCs, while around 115 others were on the verge of closure, which has put a question mark on the future of around 3,000 employees.

Patel said he held a meeting with state Agriculture Minister R C Faldu and Cooperation Minister Ishwarsinh Patel on Wednesday to review the present financial situation and turnover of over 200 APMCs registered in Gujarat.

''There is no substance in the reports, which claim that some APMCs have been shut. All are functioning as of today. In the review meeting, we found that almost all the APMCs are financially sound and working properly,'' he told reporters in Viramgam town near here after laying the foundation stone for a new APMC.

''Only 20 to 22 APMCs, which were established several years back, are facing some issues today because the management did not bother to create new infrastructure or facilities for farmers and traders all these years. Auctions of Agri produce are also not happening there. Even traders were not allotted shops in the premises,'' the deputy CM said.

Patel added that such a lethargic attitude of the management has made those 20 to 22 APMCs virtually non-operational and put a question mark on the future of around 100 employees of those market yards.

''Barring those 20 to 22 APMCs, all the remaining 225 APMC are doing well and sell agri produces worth Rs 1,00,000 crore every year and earn cess worth crores of rupees. It proves that not all APMCs are in trouble'' said Patel.

He added that though private APMCs are also coming in Gujarat, market yards running on the cooperation model with the support of the state government will not get affected due to it.

