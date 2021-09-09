Left Menu

Cyclonic circulation hovers over west MP, east Rajasthan

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that a cyclonic circulation is hovering over central parts of west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan extending upto middle tropospheric level tilting southwestwards with height.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 15:08 IST
Cyclonic circulation hovers over west MP, east Rajasthan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that a cyclonic circulation is hovering over central parts of west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan extending upto middle tropospheric level tilting southwestwards with height. The IMD predicted that the circulation is likely to persist for the next three days and a low-pressure area might form over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal around September 11, which is likely to become more marked during subsequent 48 hours.

In another tweet, IMD said that under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure area, consequent strengthening of lower-level westerlies along the west coast, north Konkan, south Gujarat region, Odisha and Chhattisgarh might witness fairly widespread rainfall with very heavy falls during September 12 to September 13. Informing about the influence of cyclonic circulation over west Madhya Pradesh, IMD predicted that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely to occur over Gujarat, southeast Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh from September 9 to September 12.

"Rainfall activity is likely to increase with heavy falls over south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh during September 11 to September 12. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Uttarakhand and isolated heavy falls are likely over the Jammu division and Himachal Pradesh during the next three days," it said in another tweet. It further informed that reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over south peninsular India till September 11 and increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall from September 12 and isolated heavy falls are likely over Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on September 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021