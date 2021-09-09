Raj govt to participate in Dubai World Expo

The Rajasthan government will participate in the 'Dubai World Expo' to be organized there by the International Industry Conference from November 12 to 18.

The state government will be participating in the 'expo' to attract international investors to Rajasthan.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday approved the proposal of an additional provision of Rs 5 crore for various activities related to the branding of Rajasthan at the Dubai World Expo.

During the conference, officials of the Industry Department, RIICO, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP), and Tourism Department besides others will discuss the possibilities of investment in various sectors in the state with the entrepreneurs and investors of the country and abroad, an official statement said.

The state government will bookstalls, retail shops, meeting rooms, amphitheaters, and multipurpose halls in the Indian pavilion during the Dubai World Expo, which will organize business seminars, B2B, and roundtable meetings, and business exhibitions.

Along with this, entrepreneurs and businessmen will be exposed to the unique traditions and art culture of the state through showcasing regional cinema, cultural programs, and food festivals besides other specialties of the state.

