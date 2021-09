BRIEF-Leon Cooperman Says "I Would Be Very Careful With Bitcoin" - CNBC

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS RECESSION IS ATLEAST A YEAR AWAY, MAYBE LONGER - CNBC INTERVIEW

* BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS “I DON’T LIKE THE ATTACK OF THE WEALTHY”– CNBC * BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR LEON COOPERMAN SAYS "I WOULD BE VERY CAREFUL WITH BITCOIN. I DON'T THINK IT MAKES A LOT OF SENSE"

Also Read: Fraudulent trading: Sebi confirms directions against former CNBC Awaaz anchor, his family members

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)