Left Menu

SpiceJet operates spcl medical evacuation of Mauritius Ex-PM

SpiceJet operated a special medical evacuation flight to take Mauritius former Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Delhi with three doctors and a paramedic on board on Wednesday, said a press release from the company.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 09-09-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 19:33 IST
SpiceJet operates spcl medical evacuation of Mauritius Ex-PM
Former Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet operated a special medical evacuation flight to take Mauritius former Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam to Delhi with three doctors and a paramedic on board on Wednesday, said a press release from the company. According to the press release, the aircraft was equipped with emergency medical equipment and medicines including ventilator, oxygen cylinders and a special isolation pod to shift the patient. SpiceJet B737 operated one of its longest flights from Chennai to Port Louis, Mauritius. The aircraft made a quick turnaround in Port Louis and the return flight to Delhi was operated via Thiruvananthapuram

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, "We feel honoured and privileged to have successfully operated this special medical evacuation flight to fly Mr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, the former Prime Minister of Mauritius and a great friend of India, for his treatment to Delhi. The flight was operated at very short notice and was one of the longest flights to have been operated by our B737 aircraft. We wish and pray for Mr. Ramgoolam's swift and full recovery." In order to meet the critical medical requirements, SpiceJet facilitated complete medical facilities and special equipment on-board including a team of three doctors, one paramedic and ventilator, oxygen cylinders, medicines to cater for any emergency situations. The aircraft also carried a special isolation pod to shift the patient.

The aircraft for this special charter with multiple special medical requirements was prepared at a very short notice by the SpiceJet team. SpiceJet had also kept an ambulance and a doctor at standby for any emergency situation at the airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021