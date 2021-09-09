Left Menu

MP: MPPTCL sets up cyber security system to prevent hacking

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 09-09-2021
MP: MPPTCL sets up cyber security system to prevent hacking
The Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited (MPPTCL) on Thursday set up a cyber security system in the State Load Dispatch Centre at Jabalpur to protect power supply network from hacking across the state, a senior official said.

Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce cyber security system to protect its power supply network, MPPTCL managing director Sunil Tiwari told PTI.

''The company prepared a cyber crisis management plan and developed the security system that was approved by the state government-owned Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In),'' he said.

The National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre, a Central agency for information security, has approved the state-owned power company's cyber security plan and asked power utilities in other states to implement the same plan, he said.

The Centre recently issued an advisory to the state power utilities to introduce a cyber security system after the power outage in Mumbai last year, probably due to a cyber attack on the supply network, Tiwari said.

The power transmission network is spread across 40,000 circuit kilometres in the state, the official added. PT COR MAS ARU ARU

