India, Germany will work to build stronger energy, climate partnerships: Environment Minister

India and Germany will make concerted efforts to build stronger energy and climate partnerships, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday after a meeting with German Parliamentary State Secretaries Maria Flachsbarth and Norbert Barthle.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Angela Merkel, interactions between India and Germany have reached new heights.

''Had a deep and meaningful interaction with German Parliamentary State Secretaries Ms Maria Flachsbarth and Mr Norbert Barthle on @COP26, circular economy, waste management and other issues related to environment and climate change,'' Yadav tweeted after the meeting here.

He said, ''Under the leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji and her Excellency Chancellor Angela Merkel, interactions between India and Germany have reached new heights and both sides today stressed on the need to make concerted efforts to build our energy and climate partnership stronger.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)