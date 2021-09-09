Narcotics officials seize 360 grams of drugs in Madhya Pradesh

Officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) seized a total of 360 grams of drugs from a house in Kunwalia Ka Kheda in Chittorgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, CBN officials informed on Thursday. "After receiving intelligence that drugs has been hidden in a house located in Kunwalia Ka Kheda, Tehsil, Gangarar, P.S. Sadas, Chittorgarh district teams consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch and CBN Singoli were formed and were dispatched in the early hours of Thursday," read a CBN press note.

After locating the house, a search was started and a total of 360 grams of heroin (drugs) was recovered and the seizure was made under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

