Odisha-based artist crafts Ganpati idol with over 5000 matchsticks to mark Ganesh Chaturthi

For Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that are set to begin from Friday, an artist hailing from Puri in Odisha has crafted an idol of Lord Ganesh using matchsticks.

ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 10-09-2021 08:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 08:03 IST
Puri-based artist Saswat Sahoo who crafted the idol. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
For Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that are set to begin from Friday, an artist hailing from Puri in Odisha has crafted an idol of Lord Ganesh using matchsticks. The art piece, which comprises of as many as 5621 matchsticks, is 23 inches long and 22 inches wide.

Saswat Sahoo, the artist, told ANI that it took him eight days to craft the work. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations for the Ganesh Chaturthi are subdued. Hence, I thought of creating something new. I will be praying to this idol on the festival at my home amid the pademic," said Sahoo.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. It is celebrated with much fanfare across the country with lakhs of devotees converging into mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, the mandals might witness lesser crowds. (ANI)

