Left Menu

Thunderstorm, light rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana: IMD

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 09:27 IST
Thunderstorm, light rain likely in parts of UP, Haryana: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are likely to receive thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain in the next two hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "10-09-2021; 0810 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Moradabad, Rampur, Amroha (U.P.) Narwana, Barwala, Rewari, Bawal (Haryana) during next 2 hours," said the IMD in an official statement.

After rains lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Friday, the temperature came down a notch and stood at 28.4 degrees celsius. Meanwhile, the overall air quality of the national capital was in the 'satisfactory' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 74 on Friday morning according to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Particulate Matter (PM) concentration stood at 10. According to SAFAR, the AQI for Delhi is likely to slightly improve on Saturday. The reported air quality over the area would be 67, however, it would still fall under the 'satisfactory' category of the Air Quality Index with a PM concentration of 10.

As per government agencies, an Air Quality Index (AQI) within the range of 0-5 is regarded as 'good', 51-100 is 'satisfactory', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 is 'poor' and 301-400 is 'very poor' and 401-500 is considered 'severe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021