Punjab CM condoles demise of Shahi Imam Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday condoled the demise of 63-year-old Shahi Imam Punjab, Hazrat Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Sa-ani Ludhianvi, who passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana last night after a brief illness, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
In a condolence message, Captain Amarinder Singh described the Shahi Imam, who is survived by a wife, a daughter and two sons, as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses.
The Chief Minister also shared heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and relatives. (ANI)
