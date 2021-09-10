Left Menu

Punjab CM condoles demise of Shahi Imam Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday condoled the demise of 63-year-old Shahi Imam Punjab, Hazrat Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Sa-ani Ludhianvi, who passed away at a private hospital in Ludhiana last night after a brief illness, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 10-09-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 11:57 IST
Shahi Imam Punjab, Hazrat Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Sa-ani Ludhianvi. Image Credit: ANI
In a condolence message, Captain Amarinder Singh described the Shahi Imam, who is survived by a wife, a daughter and two sons, as a spiritual personality, who always propagated the message of love, peace and harmony amongst the masses.

The Chief Minister also shared heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and relatives. (ANI)

