No COVID-19 case in 33 districts of Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said there are no active cases of COVID-19 in 33 districts of the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 14:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said there are no active cases of COVID-19 in 33 districts of the state. The state government also informed that the 67 districts have not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The 33 districts, which have become Covid-19 free -- Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Siddharth Nagar, and Sonbhadra. The positivity rate in the state has come down to less than 0.01 per cent and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

As per the state's health bulletin, Uttar Pradesh reported only 11 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 199 active cases in the state. In the past 24 hours, the state government tested 2.26 lakh samples. Overall 7.42 crore tests have been done in the state, as per Uttar Pradesh's health department.

So far, around 7 crore people in the state have taken at least one dose of vaccine. The vaccination coverage in the state has exceeded 8.47 crores, out of which, 12 lakh people have been inoculated in the last 2 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

