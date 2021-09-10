CRPF jawan injured in Srinagar grenade attack
A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan suffered minor injuries after terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces near PP Chanpora in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.
As per the CRPF, an unknown terrorist lobbed a grenade targeting the troops of 29 Battalion deployed for Road Opening Party (ROP).
"In the incident, Jitendar Kumar Yadav sustained minor splinter injuries in the thigh and left hand and his condition is stable," the officials informed. (ANI)
