Congress takes out yatra across MP to laud ex-CM Kamal Nath's efforts for providing 27% OBC quota

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday took out a yatra across the state to appreciate former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's efforts to increase the reservation for Other Backward Classes from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:21 IST
MP's former Chief Minister, Kamalnath at the event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday took out a yatra across the state to appreciate former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's efforts to increase the reservation for Other Backward Classes from 14 per cent to 27 per cent in the state. Showing green light to the yatra, the former CM said, "For 18 years, Shivraj Singh said that he was the protector of OBCs, but it was only during the tenure of Congress that OBCs were given 27 per cent reservation. Now, the ruling party wants to take away the credit."

Calling it a matter of sentiments and not statements, Nath appealed to the OBC community of MP to realise the facts of the situation. Earlier last week, the MP government under Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued an order regarding extending the benefit of enhanced reservation to 27 per cent for OBCs while the announcement for the same was made by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019. (ANI)

