Left Menu

General MM Naravane visits Headquarters Western Command at Chandimandir

The Army Chief was updated on various operational and training related issues by Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander, Western Command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 18:54 IST
General MM Naravane visits Headquarters Western Command at Chandimandir
The COAS addressed officers of the Western Command during which he exhorted them to serve with pride and in doing so uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

General MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff visited Headquarters Western Command at Chandimandir on 10 September 2021. The Army Chief was updated on various operational and training related issues by Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander, Western Command. The COAS addressed officers of the Western Command during which he exhorted them to serve with pride and in doing so uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army. While highlighting the various force modernisation measures being undertaken by the Indian Army, he emphasised that soldiers must also keep themselves abreast with the latest trends in Information Technology, emerging cyber threats and countermeasures.

Later, General Naravane interacted with the troops commending them for their professionalism and undaunted spirit in maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021